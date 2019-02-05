Home

Gloria Baker
Gloria Ziefle Baker


Gloria Ziefle Baker
1927 - 2019
Gloria Ziefle Baker Notice
On January 31, 2019, Gloria Ziefle Baker, beloved wife of the late William Todd Baker, cherished mother of Paul Lannan Baker and his wife Lynda, William T. Baker, Jr. and his wife Deborah, Peter L. Baker and his wife Robin. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 am with interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions will be welcomed to the , P. O. Box 744806 Atlanta, GA 30374-4806 or , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
