Glorian Devereux Dorsey died at home in Seattle, WA on Feb 26, 2019 following a severe stroke. Glorian was born on December 7, 1933 in Queens, NY and was raised in Manhassett. She went on to graduate from Radcliffe College, where she met her former husband, Dr. James Henderson Dorsey MD, who survives her. Glorian is also survived by her children, James Dorsey II of Jupiter, FL and Deborah Blue of Seattle, WA. She is preceded in death by her daughter Rebecca Dorsey Shavelson of Sea Cliff, NY. Glorian spent most of her life living in Baltimore, raising her children and working in public relations. Her family remembers Glorian as energetic, intelligent and loving. She was an expert conversationalist, with an interest in the details of everyone's story. She was a dedicated grandmother to her 10 grandchildren who affectionately called her "Gogo".A memorial service will be held on April 23rd at 11 AM at St. John's Church, Western Run Parish, in Reisterstown, MD. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary