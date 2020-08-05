1/
Goldia Hughes Culler
Goldia Hughes Culler, 94 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Caraway Manor Assisted Living of Elkton, MD. Mrs. Culler was born June 22, 1926 in Pryor, OK.

Mrs. Culler was formerly employed as a Procurement Specialist by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD. She is survived by her son, Gary Culler of Perryville, MD; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2020, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. John M. Gauger of the First Baptist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
