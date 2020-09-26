1/1
Goldie S. Dickerson
Goldie S. Dickerson

December 8, 1929 - September 16, 2020

Our beloved Goldie S. Dickerson, was born "Golden Arena Sarah Luvenia Cephas" on December 8, 1929 in the Dorchester County area of Cambridge, Maryland. Her father was Charles Wesley Cephas, and her mother was Sarah (Thompson) Cephas.

Goldie is described as a sweet, humble, generous and caring woman of deep faith, quiet strength and abounding love for and pride in her family. She was a woman of high moral and ethical standards that stressed the importance of "doing good for evil". Goldie had great wit and an awesome sense of humor, yet possessed a deep sense of intuition and a "knowing". She was unpretentious, straight, and real, often offering sage advice and wisdom to live by. Goldie was a praying woman who believed that with God, all things are possible. Goldie led with an incredible example and leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Goldie leaves five children who she loved with all of her heart - Robert Dickerson ("Bobby"), Charles W. Dickerson ("Billy"), Carolyn E. Torain, Shelby A. Moore, and Mark Dickerson ("Markie"). She also leaves three grandchildren - Danielle Torain, Jamila Torain and Maya Torain, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and a son-in-law Roderick E. Torain - all whom she adored.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 26, 2020.
