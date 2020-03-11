Home

POWERED BY

Gordon Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Carroll Notice
On March 6, 2020, Gordon D. Carroll, 96, of Bel Air, beloved husband of the late Jane E. Carroll (nee Downs); devoted father of Wendy Carroll; dear brother of the late Claude Gorman Carroll. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services & Interment will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, Maryland 21105. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -