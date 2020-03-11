|
On March 6, 2020, Gordon D. Carroll, 96, of Bel Air, beloved husband of the late Jane E. Carroll (nee Downs); devoted father of Wendy Carroll; dear brother of the late Claude Gorman Carroll. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services & Interment will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, Maryland 21105. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020