Gordon Douglas Carroll


1923 - 2020
Gordon Douglas Carroll Notice
4/1/1923 – 3/6/2020 Born in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Claude and Lena Carroll, he was preceded in death by his identical twin brother Gorman (Joe) Carroll and his wife Jane of 62 years. He is survived by his daughter Wendy and her partner Mez of Wendell, MA.

Gordon joined the Navy in 1942 and was honorably discharged for medical reasons. He worked in the shipyards in Virginia during WWII and then was employed by Western Electric for 35 years until his retirement in 1979.

His passion was golf and he played as often as possible. He was also a wonderful gardener and worked at Geneva Farms Golf Course for many years doing so.

He was an active member of the Ararat Masonic Lodge in Bel Air. He was a Mason for over 60 years and started many of the lodge charities.

Gordon was a member of the Bel Air United Methodist Church since 1958. He volunteered at Manna House and was a usher for many years.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Animal Rescue P.O. B35 Maryland Line, MD 2105. Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020
