It is with sadness we announce the passing of Gordon K. Faulkner, 84, of Hilton Head, South Carolina on February 4, 2019. He died peacefully with his devoted and loving wife Marilyn F. Faulkner by his side. Born in Huntington, West Virginia on February 26th, 1934 he began a journey of discovery and business building. After graduating from Marshall University with a marketing degree, he served two years with the US Military then headed to the Big Apple to make it in the world of Broadcasting and Advertising. His rugged good looks even landed him in a few national print ads for Vantage cigarettes. Opportunity presented itself and Gordon headed to Baltimore, MD to be the General Manager of local radio station WITH. With his connections in the growing advertising community in Baltimore and his sales acumen he saw the opportunity to create his own advertising agency. Faulkner Advertising became a force in Tier Two dealer group advertising for the Datsun Motor Company and continued with the transition to the Nissan Motor Corporation. Gordon and his team created a business template that still lives on today for other Tier Two automotive advertising agencies. Once again the call to build something and make it better lead Gordon to Hilton Head Island, SC. Purchasing the dealerships that now make up Modern Classic Motors; Hilton Head Island Honda and Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head. Gordon is survived by his wife Marilyn F. Faulkner of Hilton Head, brother Larry Faulkner and niece Susie (Doug) Eavenson of Proctorville, Ohio and niece Shawn Jones of Marieta, Georgia. Preceded in death by his Mother, Irene Faulkner and Father, Irvin Faulkner and eldest brother, Arlen Faulkner. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Sauls Funeral Home-Bluffton, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910 on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at 11am withinterment to follow at Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Rd., Savannah, GA31404. Donations can be made to the Hilton Head Island Humane Association. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary