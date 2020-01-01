Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
On December 30, 2019, Gordon Francis Greason, 69, of Forest Hill, MD passed away suddenly. He was the loving son of the late Collette Widerman; beloved husband of Christine Greason; devoted father of Rebecca Bayne & her husband Paul and Erin Story & her husband David; cherished Dad Dad of Logan & Scotty Bayne and Dylan & Blake Story and a very proud buddy of the Muddy Creek Tubers Association.

Family and friends will honor & celebrate Gordon's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gordon's name may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
