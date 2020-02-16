|
On February 13, 2020 Gordon Pratt Goetz devoted husband of the late Elsie C. Goetz (nee Moelter); beloved father of Lisa R. Harlow; loving "Grand - Pop" of Benjamin Gordon Harlow; father-in-law of James Harlow; dear brother of Dolores "Babes" Bell, the late Bernice Goetz, the late Marshall Goetz, the late William Goetz and the late Gilbert Goetz. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: American Legion Post # 180, 1331 Seling Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020