Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM

Gordon Goetz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Goetz Notice
On February 13, 2020 Gordon Pratt Goetz devoted husband of the late Elsie C. Goetz (nee Moelter); beloved father of Lisa R. Harlow; loving "Grand - Pop" of Benjamin Gordon Harlow; father-in-law of James Harlow; dear brother of Dolores "Babes" Bell, the late Bernice Goetz, the late Marshall Goetz, the late William Goetz and the late Gilbert Goetz. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: American Legion Post # 180, 1331 Seling Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -