Gordon Gosewisch

Gordon Gosewisch Notice
On April 10, 2020 Gordon Charles Gosewisch passed away at the age of 53. He was the beloved son of Kathleen Griffin Gosewisch, and Charles Gosewisch. Dear brother to Robyn Gosewisch Eisner, and Mark Gosewisch. Uncle to Kerri Kahler Deal, Cody Eisner, the late Josh Eisner, and Great-Uncle to Cameron Deal. He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins .Gordon was very talented, he taught himself to play the drums at an early age. Music was his passion. Gordon was a die-hard Ravens fan, he also liked NASCAR. Gordon was very kind-hearted, he loved his family and friends deeply. He was loved by everyone that knew him.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020
