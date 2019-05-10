Home

On May 5, 2019, Gordon Grabus of Westminster, passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Susan Layman Grabus. Father of Bonnie G. Lawson and her husband Mark, Robert G. Grabus and his wife Janet and Lisa R. Miller and her husband Allan. Grandfather of Heather and fiancé Trent, Lauren and husband Dan, Madison, Stephen, Evan, Erin, Ethan and Luke. Brother of Robert Grabus and his wife Sylvia and Susan Logan and her husband Richard and the late Andrew Grabus. Brother in law of Margaret Grabus. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.A Memorial service to the Witness of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Northminster Presbyterian Church 705 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136 at 4:15pm. A Masonic Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:45 prior to service. Private graveside service with military honors will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.If you wish memorial contributions would be graciously accepted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, UMMS Foundation, 110 South Paca Street, 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 2120. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 10 to May 12, 2019
