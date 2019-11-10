Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Gordon H. Snyder Notice
Gordon H. Snyder, a huntsman, boat captain, gunsmith, and air traffic controller with the United States Air Force passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was 79 years old.

The son of Sally and Harold Snyder, Gordon was raised and lived most of his life in Baltimore and Pasadena but was quite an avid traveler and saw a lot of the world with his best friend and loving wife, Rita J. Snyder. They were both adventurers and loved the outdoors. His most favorite places on earth were on their sailboat cruising around the Wye River and in the mountains of Colorado's western slope camping and hunting.

Gordon was proceeded in death by his wife, Rita. He is survived by his brood of daughters, Lynnie Goober, Susan the Re, Tracee Tae, Natty Kay, and Steffy the Bae. He was also Grandpop to Tessa, Sarah, Lynzee, Jordyn, Dylan, Devon, Ethan and Owen.

The family would love to hear memories and stories from friends and family on Wednesday, November 13th from 1pm to 3pm at Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmonson Avenue, Catonsville Maryland 21228. A memorial service will begin at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the ASPCA.org, above any person he loved his dog Angelina JoFlea the most!
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
