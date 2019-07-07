Home

More Obituaries for Gordon Gaertner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Harry Gaertner


1928 - 2019
Gordon Harry Gaertner Notice
Gordon Harry Gaertner, age 91, of Arnold MD, passed away on Tuesday July 2nd 2019. Gordon was born on June 6th 1928 in Baltimore MD to Stella and Harry Gaertner. He leaves behind his loving wife Louise Payant Gaertner. Gordon attended Baltimore Polytechnic High School and Johns Hopkins University. He retired from Baltimore Gas and Electric as an Electrical Engineer. He was the Commander of the Annapolis Sail and Power Squadron (1993) and was a lifetime member of the Annapolis Yacht Club. Gordon is survived by daughter in law Sharon Gaertner, and granddaughters Jennifer Gaertner (Danny Otto) and Elise Gaertner. He is predeceased by his only child Mark Gaertner, and spouses Alma Miller Gaertner, and Catherine Hoursh Gaertner. Service will be private. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
