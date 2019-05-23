Gordon R. Jones, lovingly known as Mr. Odyssey, passed away on May 10, 2019.Gordon was born in Baltimore and attended St. Paul's School for Boys and the University of Virginia. Gordon was an All-American lacrosse player and joined the Marines after graduating from college, after which he worked for Hudson Hardware Supply and, later, as a developer. Gordon and his wife, Dreena Jones, also founded and operated the Jones Christmas Tree Plantation on their farm in Monkton, MD.Once Gordon was introduced to Odyssey and the work the School was doing to educate students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences, he became passionately involved with and invested in their mission. Gordon, after seeing that a new facility would be necessary in order for the school to continue to grow, acquired the land on which Odyssey now sits- 42 beautiful acres in Greenspring Valley, a generous gift from The Greenspring Investment Group, LLC. Gordon designed the building, making sure that it would feel every bit the home in which Odyssey began. Gordon is survived by Dreena Jones, his wife of 42 years; his daughters Stewart Jones and Terry Stoltz; his son Gordy Jones, and his four grandchildren. Gordon's wish was for every student who needs the specialized and individualized education made possible at The Odyssey School to have access to that education. For that reason, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gordon R. Jones Scholarship Fund at The Odyssey School. Donations may be made online via Odyssey's online giving page (just note Gordon Jones Scholarship Fund in the "in memory of" section), or by mail at The Odyssey School, Attn: Development Office, 3257 Bridle Ridge Lane, Stevenson, MD 21153. Odyssey will host a celebration of Gordon Jones's life on Saturday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. in the North Garden. All are welcome to attend. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary