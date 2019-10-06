Home

Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
Gordon Meredith MacPhee


1942 - 2019
Gordon Meredith MacPhee Notice
Gordon Meredith MacPhee, 77, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Johns Hopkins University Hospital. He was born in Waltham, Massachusetts on August 31, 1942. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carole MacPhee; sons, Nick, Mike and wife, Deborah, Greg and wife, Carrie, and daughter, Lisa Campbell and husband, Aaron; 6 grandsons, 3 great-grandsons and 3 great-granddaughters; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM, where visitation will follow until 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the SSgt Karl G. Taylor, Sr. Detachment 1084 of the United States Marine Corp League at http://hcmcl.iwarp.com/donations.html#top
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019
