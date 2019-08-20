|
|
Gordon J. Salganik of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, August, 18, 2019 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Blum (nee Stoopack), daughters, Deborah (Dr. Jesse) Hellman and Wendy (Robert) Davis, stepsons, Andrew (Stephanie) Blum, Leonard (Missy) Blum, and Robert (Dana) Blum, brother, Donald Salganik (Beverly Margolis), sister-in-laws Marcia Steinhorn and Elaine Salganik, and grandchildren David (Shawne) Hellman, Edward Hellman (Andi Greco), Jeffrey Davis, Mark (Debbie) Davis, and Emerson, Gwyneth, Eleanor, Gabriel, Anderson, Julia, Brittany, and Bridget Blum. Gordon was predeceased by his first wife Phyllis Salganik (nee Rosen) and his parents Anne and Morris Salganik, and in-laws Stella and George Rosen.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 20, at 11 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 4215 Chastetree Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following Interment with a service at 7pm, Wednesday 1:30-4:30pm with services at 7pm and continuing at (North Oaks) 725 Mt. Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208 on Thursday from 1:30-4:30pm, with service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2019