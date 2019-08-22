|
|
Gordon F. Walker, age 83 of Fulton, MD passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1936 to Frank and Mildred (Robey) Walker. He graduated in 1954 from Howard High School and was quarterback of the football team. Upon graduation he served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a self-employed custom home builder for over 50 years. He enjoyed softball, bowling, golf, classic cars, the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. Gordon looked for the best in others and gave the best he had. He was loved by many. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, June Stull Walker, his children Cheryl Johnson (Matt), Wanda Walker, Anita Walker Leishear, and G. Frank Walker Jr. (Edie), his grandchildren Gordon F. Walker III, Stephani Morris (Shaun), Christine Laban (David), Corey Kruemmel, and Timothy Walker (Caitlin) and 6 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. Also surviving is his sisters Peggy Moynihan and Nancy Kornick and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Courtney Jane Leishear and Michael C. Lee, his second son. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019