Peacefully at home near Denton, MD on March 13, 2019, Gov. Harry R. Hughes, beloved husband of the late Patricia Donoho Hughes; loving father of Elizabeth R. Hughes and her partner Terrie and Ann Fink and her husband Michael; dear grandfather of Andrew H. White. Visitation at Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton on Wednesday, March 20th, from 4 until 6. A funeral service will take place at St. Anne's Episcopal Church located at 199 Duke of Gloucester Street in Annapolis at 12 Noon on Thursday, March 21st. The interment will be private at a later date. The family requests memorial donations to the Harry R. Hughes Agro-Ecology Center, PO Box 159, Queenstown, MD or to the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, 114 Washington St., Ste 101, Easton, MD 21601. To send online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2019