|
|
On March 7, 2019, Grace Poulton Bensen, beloved wife of the late Henry William Bensen; devoted mother of Paul W. Bensen and his wife Barbara and the late Ann B. Nizer; loving grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 6.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, 10 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Christ Lutheran Church at www.christinnerharbor.org/how-do-i-give/ or Pickersgill Benevolent Care Fund at www.pickersgillretirement.org/giving/. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019