|
|
Grace Catherine, nee Craig, died Sept. 25, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Her husband of 67 years, John N. Fallon, predeceased her in 2013. They were children of Manhattan's Lower East side. After Mr. Fallon served in the Pacific Theater in World War II, Grace and he married in New York City.
Grace was the beloved mother of seven children, 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. They all survive her.
Her children and their spouses are: Craig (Sandy); Carol (Peter Maloney); Denise (Chris Zier); John (Susie); Chris (Elaine Ryan); Bill (Luanne McCabe); Grace (Howard Pollack). Her grandchildren are: Nicholas, Meredith (John Fossum), William (Hermione); Timothy, John, Kate; Caroline (Phil Walker); Abby (Dan Alyesh), Daniel; Christine, Thomas (Kelly); Matthew (Blythe), Anne (Judson Arnold), Peter (Meta); Jack, Margaret, Catherine.
Grace lived her final seven years in Baltimore with Grace and Howard Pollack and their family. In that loving home she thrived to the end, dispensing love and good cheer in equal measure. She was always the center of the big family photos at her grandchildren's weddings.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: John and Grace Fallon Scholarship, Colgate University, 13 Oak Dr., Hamilton, NY 13346.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019