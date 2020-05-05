On May 3, 2020 Grace E. Richardson passed away surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late H. Bruce Richardson, Sr.; devoted mother of Mary (Terry) Troy and her husband Stephen, Sharon Richardson, H Bruce Richardson, Jr. and his wife Mariann; and Grace Colleen R. Knopp; grandmother of Erin Troy Morring, Daniel Troy and his wife Leslie, Kathleen Troy, Tyler and Alex Richardson, Grace Kerri Knopp and Kristopher Knopp and his wife Aspen; great grandmother of Graeme and Ian Morring, Walter and Harrison Troy, and Athena Knopp; dear sister of the late Mary Reyerson (John), Harrison Rider, Sr. (Lorna), William Rider, Sr. (Elsie), and Dolores Harrison (Lloyd); sister-in-law of Gertrude Richardson, Peggy Richardson, Pat and Nancy Richardson.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you consider making a gift to Cancer Life Net at the Kaufman Cancer Center. Gifts may be sent to The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 5 to May 6, 2020.