Grace Georgandis, née Rakentzes, passed away April 2nd at age 95 in Davis, California. She was born in 1925 in Highlandtown in Baltimore City to Helen and Michael Rakentzes who had immigrated to the United States from Chios Island in Greece. Grace is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Gina and Michael Carter of Davis, CA and daughter Elaine Georgandis of Timonium, MD, as well as her three beloved grandchildren Matthew Carter, Christina Georgandis and Andrew Carter, her brother Matthew Rakentzes and niece and nephew-in-law Elaine and James Wolle, nephew and niece-in-law Michael and LoAnn Dellis, niece and nephew-in-law Ann and Mitch Nelson and niece-in-law Jo Gafos. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Anastasia Georgandis, her mother and father and her siblings Marcella Dellis and Thomas Rakentzes and nephew Adam Gafos.
Grace spent most of her life in Baltimore, Maryland. She served as a WAVE in the United States Navy during the Second World War as a nurse and was stationed in San Diego CA, and later at the Bethesda Naval Hospital. During her service, she helped bring joy and laughter to the troops by volunteering to perform in USO shows. She attended Towson State Teachers College graduating in 1959 and was a primary school teacher, reading specialist and speech therapist in the Baltimore County public school system. Grace worked for many years as a manager at her family's restaurant Michael's Cafe in Timonium. She was also a very active member of the St. Demetrios Church, having served on the Parish Council for several years. After retiring she moved to Madison, Wisconsin and then to Davis, CA living with her daughter and son-in-law.
Grace was a dynamic and generous woman who was a trailblazer in many ways. Very few women served in the armed forces during the Second World War but Grace, against her parents' wishes, chose to serve. Her independent streak led her to earn both undergraduate and graduate degrees, own and manage numerous businesses around the Baltimore area, and kept her working until age 75. Grace understood the value of education and importance of being an engaged and informed citizen, values she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. She touched many lives far and wide with her generosity and selflessness, her openness and appreciation of new ideas and people from different cultures and backgrounds, and her clear understanding that we would ultimately be judged by how we treat the least among us. Her exuberant spirit will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.
Donations in Grace's memory may be made to the Fund for Women of the Madison Community Foundation. On line at www.madisongives.org/gracegeorgandis or Checks made out to the Madison Community Foundation with Memo Line Carter/Rakentzes Fund and mailed to:
Madison Community Foundation, 111 N. Fairchild Street, Suite 260 Madison, WI 53703.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020