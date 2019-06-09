Home

Grace Harris Notice
On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Grace Harris (nee Gorsuch); beloved wife of William Harris; devoted mother of Chris Harris (Joy), Julie Christopherson (Dean), Bill Harris (Tracie); also survived by 5 grandchildren.A funeral service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11AM, at St. Joseph Parish, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Inurnment to follow at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21208. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 9, 2019
