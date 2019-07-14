Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bel Air United Methodist Church
21 Linwood Ave.
Bel Air, MD
1929 - 2019
Grace Heath Notice
Grace Wood Heath was born on March 27, 1929 in Elk Neck, Maryland. She went to be with the Lord and her loving husband, Levin Heath, on July 11, 2019.

Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband, Levin Heath, on October 26, 2018. She was also predeceased by her parents, William S. and Emma P. Wood, her sister Elizabeth Kluttz and brother William L. Wood. She is survived by three children- Debbie Garland (Jim), David Heath (Debbie) and Christi Grieninger (Carl), six grandchildren- Andrew Heath (Julie), Page Brannan (Mike), Carter Dally (Chad), Kohl Grieninger, Casey Garland (Alyssa) and Matt Garland (Amy)- and thirteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Marian Wells and Virginia Brinkley.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Bel Air United Methodist Church 21 Linwood Ave. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hart's Methodist Church located at 3203 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD 21901. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019
