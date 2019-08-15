|
On August 13th, 2019 Grace A. Henninger; Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Henninger, Sr.; Loving mother of Gloria Henninger, Rolanda McLean and her husband the late Bob, Richard Henninger, Jr. and his wife Gee, Nadene Rosenfeld and her husband Gil and Keith Henninger and his wife Deb. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral service on Saturday at 11 am in Middle River Baptist Church 610 Middle River Road Middle River, Maryland 21220. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019