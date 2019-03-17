Klein, Grace A, beloved wife of the late Elmer G. Klein, devoted mother of Marlene K. Hoover of Severna Park, loving grandmother of Melinda M. Mathesius of New Jersey and Stephanie C. Davenport of Glen Burnie, loving great-grandmother of Evan, Leah Grace, Gabriel and Parker, all of New Jersey, and Alexander D. Davenport of Glen Burnie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Mrs. Klein was born on February 23, 1928 in Maryland to William and Grace Wingate and died in Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center on March 16, 2019. She was a life member of the ladies auxiliary of VFW Post 160 in Glen Burnie, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, bingo and spending time with her family especially in Ocean City.Relatives and friends are invited to call in the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Monday and Tuesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary