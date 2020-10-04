October 24, 1925 - September 30, 2020. Grace Pica Licata, beloved wife of the late Stephen Licata, devoted mother of Victor Licata and Robert Licata and his wife Linda, loving grandmother of Ursula Herneker (Steve), Sonny Licata (Cynthia), Stephen Licata, Victor Licata and Lisa Maria Licata, loving great-grandmother of Nicholas Herneker, Elliot Hernecker and Charlize Herneker, dear sister of the late : Marie Gaise, Josephine Nocar, Francesco Pica and John A. Pica, Sr., also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, along with many friends and the faithful community of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Bethany Beach, Delaware.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 227 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21202. (Baltimore's Little Italy). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Leo's Church, 227 S. Exeter St, Baltimore, Md. 21202.



