On October 31, 2019, Grace Madeline Ousborne, beloved wife of the late Albert L. Ousborne, Sr.; devoted mother of Dr. Albert L. Ousborne, Jr. and his wife Peggy; cherished grandmother of Dr. Patrick L. Ousborne and his wife Esther, and Jeffrey S. Ousborne, PhD, and his wife Kate; dear great grandmother of Luke Ousborne, Sam Ousborne and Max Ousborne.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019