Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Grace M. Ousborne

Grace M. Ousborne Notice
On October 31, 2019, Grace Madeline Ousborne, beloved wife of the late Albert L. Ousborne, Sr.; devoted mother of Dr. Albert L. Ousborne, Jr. and his wife Peggy; cherished grandmother of Dr. Patrick L. Ousborne and his wife Esther, and Jeffrey S. Ousborne, PhD, and his wife Kate; dear great grandmother of Luke Ousborne, Sam Ousborne and Max Ousborne.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
