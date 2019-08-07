Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
5598 Trumps Mill Rd.
Rosedale, MD
View Map
Grace N. Davis

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019 Grace N. Davis, of Rosedale, MD, age 94. Beloved wife of Van Davis, Jr. for 68 years; loving mother of Van Davis, III and his wife Mary; proud grandmother of Rachel Davis and Van Davis, IV; cherished sister of Esther Zimmerer, Anna Marchesi, the late Rose Eveland, the late Catherine Hall and the late John Nistico.

A graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5598 Trumps Mill Rd., Rosedale, MD 21206 on Friday, August 9 beginning at 11AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 7, 2019
