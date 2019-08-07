|
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019 Grace N. Davis, of Rosedale, MD, age 94. Beloved wife of Van Davis, Jr. for 68 years; loving mother of Van Davis, III and his wife Mary; proud grandmother of Rachel Davis and Van Davis, IV; cherished sister of Esther Zimmerer, Anna Marchesi, the late Rose Eveland, the late Catherine Hall and the late John Nistico.
A graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5598 Trumps Mill Rd., Rosedale, MD 21206 on Friday, August 9 beginning at 11AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 7, 2019