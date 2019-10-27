|
On October 23, 2019, Grace Patricia Nardone (nee Torrence), beloved wife of the late Flavio Nardone; devoted mother of Pamela Scherr and her husband Stuart, Beth South and her husband Spencer, Chris Nardone and his wife Vicki, and the late Patricia Osborne; loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 8.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, October 30th, from 4 to 7 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Philanthropic Educational Organization at P.E.O., Chapter K, c/o Cynthia Islin, 3545 Bay Dr., Middle River, MD 21220-4402.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019