|
|
On May 11, 2019, Grace "Betty" Price, age 78, of Fallston, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late John William Price Jr; devoted mother of Laurie Clark and husband, Tommy and the late, Christopher Price; loving sister of Ronald H. Ford and wife, Janice. Also survived by grandchildren, Nicholas Clark and Samantha Jacobs; and her special friend, Kay Fisher. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5-6. A memorial service for both Grace "Betty" Price and her son Christopher John Price, who passed away suddenly in December, will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2019