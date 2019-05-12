Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace "Betty" PRICE

Notice Condolences Flowers

Grace "Betty" PRICE Notice
On May 11, 2019, Grace "Betty" Price, age 78, of Fallston, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late John William Price Jr; devoted mother of Laurie Clark and husband, Tommy and the late, Christopher Price; loving sister of Ronald H. Ford and wife, Janice. Also survived by grandchildren, Nicholas Clark and Samantha Jacobs; and her special friend, Kay Fisher. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5-6. A memorial service for both Grace "Betty" Price and her son Christopher John Price, who passed away suddenly in December, will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now