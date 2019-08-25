|
On August 19, 2019 Grace Marie Profilio Beloved wife of the late Thomas Profilio, Sr. and Devoted mother of Tom Profilio, Jr. and his wife Laura, Timothy Profilio and his wife Julie, and Maria Teresa Profilio. Loving Grandmother of Emily Marie, Jessica Ann, Vanessa Eileen, and Chelsea Erin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Thomas Aquinas Church 1008 West 37th Street Baltimore, MD 21211 on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. Interment in the Veterans' Cemetery at Garrsion Forest.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019