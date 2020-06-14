Grace Wild
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 8th, 2020, Grace A. (nee Whittle) Wild, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home in White Hall.

Grace was the loving wife to the late John M. Wild; Their marriage was blessed with eight children: Barbara (Osterman), Donna (Gary Lippa), Michael (Veda), Martin (Yvonne), Mark, Margaret (Martin Gierke), Patricia (Wayne) and John (Teresa). Also survived by thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Grace's memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements made by the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved