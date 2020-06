Grace Wild

On June 8th, 2020, Grace A. (nee Whittle) Wild, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home in White Hall.Grace was the loving wife to the late John M. Wild; Their marriage was blessed with eight children: Barbara (Osterman), Donna (Gary Lippa), Michael (Veda), Martin (Yvonne), Mark, Margaret (Martin Gierke), Patricia (Wayne) and John (Teresa). Also survived by thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers contributions in Grace's memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society . Funeral arrangements made by the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville.