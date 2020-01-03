|
On December 23, 2019, Grainne Mary Bernadette Daly, daughter of the late Dr. Denis Edward and Margaret McGuinn; loving sister of Nicholas McGuinn, Clodagh O'Flynn, and Vanessa Gibson.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Grainne's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL,P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020