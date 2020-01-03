Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Grainne Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grainne Mary Bernadette Daly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grainne Mary Bernadette Daly Notice
On December 23, 2019, Grainne Mary Bernadette Daly, daughter of the late Dr. Denis Edward and Margaret McGuinn; loving sister of Nicholas McGuinn, Clodagh O'Flynn, and Vanessa Gibson.

Services and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Grainne's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL,P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grainne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -