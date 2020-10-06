On October 1, 2020 Grant Bruce Feusner of Reisterstown passed away. Husband of Tien "Wa" Feusner and father of Chris Feusner.
Family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.). Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4117 Lower Beckleysville Road, Hampstead, MD 21074. Interment will be private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com