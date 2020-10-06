1/
Grant B. Feusner
On October 1, 2020 Grant Bruce Feusner of Reisterstown passed away. Husband of Tien "Wa" Feusner and father of Chris Feusner.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.). Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4117 Lower Beckleysville Road, Hampstead, MD 21074. Interment will be private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Grant was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Barbara Mittleman
Friend
October 5, 2020
Godspeed Mr Feusner. I never met you but feel like I know about you through your son , Chris. He spoke of you reverently and with love. I pray for peace and comfort for Chris and the entire Feusner family.
Matt Krebs
Friend
October 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 3, 2020
Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
