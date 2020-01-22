|
Grant B. Spurrier, age 90, of Ocean City, MD formerly of Baltimore County, MD passed away surrounded by loving family on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Baltimore, MD on May 21, 1929 son of the late Harry R. Spurrier and the late Ethel B. (Dennis) Spurrier. Grant retired as an ironworker with Ironworker Local #16 in Baltimore, MD. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, love of family and love of the Baltimore Orioles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Spurrier in 2013; his son Grant B. Spurrier, Jr. in 1988; four brothers, Elmer, Harry, Nelson and Donald Spurrier and a sister, Colleen Davis. He is survived by his second wife, Grace (Kolb) Spurrier; his daughter, Jayne Fiore, son-in-law Gregory Fiore; 4 grandchildren, Grant Spurrier, III, Andrew Spurrier, Justin Fiore and Amanda Fiore and 6 great grandchildren, Abbey and AJ Spurrier and Ava, Ella Lydia and Julia Fiore.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at SonRise Church, 10026 Main St., Berlin MD 21811.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Grant's name to SonRise Church at the above address.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020