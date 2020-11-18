1926 - 2019



You left us one year ago, after a remarkable life.



Born 1926 in North Carolina, his family moved to Harford County in 1931. Dad attended a one room school until he entered Bel Air High. At 14 he milked cows on two farms, delivering it by wagon to Forest Hill, ground meal and filled feed bags at Walter's Mill for 8 cents per hour before and after school. Later, he became a pin setter at The Hole on Main St. earning 10 cents per game.



In 1943, lying about his age, he enlisted in the US Navy. He was just 17 when his ship, the USS Borum DE- 790 (Destroyer Escort) was in the thick of it at the Normandy Invasion. He was fleet heavyweight boxing champ with 60 fights undefeated.



Discharged in 1947, he began his 40 year career with BG&E. Initially a helper, he rapidly advanced to Lineman and retired as Supervisor of Overhead Lines for Harford County. He married the former Lois Jean Betts of Oxford, England in 1952.



After retiring in 1986, he moved to Palm Bay, Florida where he was living the dream. He volunteered with The American Red Cross, played golf three times a week and read voraciously. A regular blood donor, he lost count after reaching the 25 gallon club. He proudly scored three holes in one.



When Lois fell ill in 2010, he ceased all activities to care for her full time. Upon her death in 2013, they had been married for 61 years.



Preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois, all his siblings, seven brothers and three sisters. Survived by son, William Pierce and wife Janice of Bel Air. Daughter, Linda Pierce and husband Matt Stanley of Parkville. Two grandchildren, Niles and Emma Stanley residing in Chongqing, China and Wellington, New Zealand respectively. Niles' infant son Teo, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.



He was uniquely charismatic, making friends wherever he went. Always willing to lend a hand, he was a man among men. He is remembered fondly and missed immensely.



