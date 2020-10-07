Wood: On October 1, 2020, Gregg J., beloved husband of Evelyn M., (nee Delovich); devoted father of Heather Wood, Courtney Bednarek and husband Greg, step-father of Robert Mills and the late Michael Mills; loving grandfather of Kyleigh, R.J., Mike Jr., Brian and Elizabeth; brother of William and Joslyn Wood, the late Lisa Gutenburg; dear son of Shirley Wood.



Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Saturday, 10/10/20, 2-4 PM at which time a memorial service will be held. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Puppies Are Worth Saving, 727 Pyle Rd., Forest Hill, MD, 21050



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store