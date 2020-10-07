1/
Gregg J. Wood
Wood: On October 1, 2020, Gregg J., beloved husband of Evelyn M., (nee Delovich); devoted father of Heather Wood, Courtney Bednarek and husband Greg, step-father of Robert Mills and the late Michael Mills; loving grandfather of Kyleigh, R.J., Mike Jr., Brian and Elizabeth; brother of William and Joslyn Wood, the late Lisa Gutenburg; dear son of Shirley Wood.

Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Saturday, 10/10/20, 2-4 PM at which time a memorial service will be held. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Puppies Are Worth Saving, 727 Pyle Rd., Forest Hill, MD, 21050

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
OCT
10
Memorial service
04:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God bless you and your family.
Denise North Hott
