On June 2nd, 2019, Gregory Scott Clark, age 62, passed away. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie L. Reck. He was a devoted father to Alycyn Coruzzi, cherished grandfather of Alexander and Isabella Shower, and dear brother of Stanley C. Clark, Jr. (Candice). He is also survived by his loving nephew, Steven C. Clark (Brannin) and his beloved great-niece and great-nephew: Charlie and Ava Clark. Greg enjoyed tending to his garden and enjoyed landscaping his yard to make sure it always looked its best. He also sought joy in crabbing and of course crab feasting! The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. A funeral service will be held on Thursday 9:30am also at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. Interment will immediately follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Park. www.hubbardfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 4, 2019
