Gregory Francis Celmer Sr., age 90, of Churchville, Maryland passed away on March 27, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Baltimore City, Maryland, he was the son of John and Catherine (Gunther) Celmer and husband of 61 years to Barbara Ann Celmer. Gregory taught piano and guitar privately in his home for 62 years and also taught at Harford Community College in the 1970's. He was member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Edgewood where he was the organist there for over 40 years. He enjoyed reading, listening to classical music and taking care of his yard.
In addition to his wife, Gregory is survived by his son, Gregory Celmer, Jr.; grandchildren, Jordan Gregory Celmer and Courtney Michelle Celmer; brother, Alphonse Celmer; and sister, Frances Etzel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Celmer.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020