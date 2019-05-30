|
|
On May 28, 2019, Gregory Laszczynski, 65, loving husband of Gail (Webb); beloved father of Ashley and Allison Laszczynski. Dear son of Lorraine and the late Melvin Laszczynski. Brother of Melvin Douglas and spouse Walter Barnes, Karen Ryan and husband Jan, Donna Laszczynski and spouse Karen Unger. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.Visitation at the Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ellicott city on Monday at 11AM. Further services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's name may be made to: Hope Returned, Inc.200 Wye Harbor Drive Queenstown, MD 21658.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019