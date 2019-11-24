|
On Friday, November 15, 2019 Gregory Lee Charles Pennington age 58 of Perry Hall. Beloved husband of Jennifer L. (nee Warburton) Pennington of 28 years; devoted father of the late Joseph Warburton Pennington, Emma Elizabeth, Noah Charles and Luke Gregory Pennington; loving son the late Marjorie Esther (nee Prebor) Pennington and the late John Francis Pennington.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Greg with a random act of kindness. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019