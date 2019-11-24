Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Gregory Lee Charles Pennington Notice
On Friday, November 15, 2019 Gregory Lee Charles Pennington age 58 of Perry Hall. Beloved husband of Jennifer L. (nee Warburton) Pennington of 28 years; devoted father of the late Joseph Warburton Pennington, Emma Elizabeth, Noah Charles and Luke Gregory Pennington; loving son the late Marjorie Esther (nee Prebor) Pennington and the late John Francis Pennington.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Greg with a random act of kindness. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
