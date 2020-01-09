Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Road
Timonium, MD
On January 2nd, 2020, Gregory, beloved husband of Marla; devoted father of Phillip, Kevin and Steven (Nicole); loving stepfather of Jacalyn and Melissa (Eric); cherished grandfather of Silvio, Aaliyah, Giuliano, Taylor, Kenneth, Gavin, Gabriel, Kwon, Joshua, Angelo, Avery and Timothy. Also survived by niece Jewel and best friend Rob.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10th, 11am at Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's name may be made to Stella Maris Hospice Public Relations Department.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
