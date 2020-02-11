|
|
Gregory A. Wood of Manchester, MD passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 67. Born in Catonsville, MD, he was the son of the late Richard and Jean Harris Wood and brother of the late Jeffrey Wood. He was the beloved husband of Linda Hunt Wood for 43 years. Greg attended Baltimore County Public Schools; received his Bachelors Degree in Music Ed. from Catawba College in NC and went on to receive his Masters Degree in Administration from Johns Hopkins University. He taught Instrumental Music in Baltimore County Public Schools and later became a Music Administrator. In addition to his wife Linda, surviving are his aunt, Joy Rock; niece, Dana Antao; Kathryn Hunt, mother-in-law; Richard Hunt and Nancy Hunt, brother and sister-in-law respectively; niece, Emily Hunt and nephews Ryan and Stephen Hunt.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's memory may be made to either: Patient Emergency Fund, National Institute of Health, 10 Center Dr. Social Work Dept., Rm 2-3-581, Bethesda, MD 20892 or Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Rd. Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031
A Celebration of Life in Greg's honor will be held in the future.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2020