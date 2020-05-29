Gregory Travis Zimmerman, of Aberdeen passed away Monday, May 25. He was 44. Born in Havre de Grace, he was the son of LaDonna (Brown) Zimmerman and the late Ike Zimmerman.



Greg was a 1994 graduate of Aberdeen High School, where he and his wife of 21 years were Prom King and Queen. A softball enthusiast, Greg played and managed Ike's slowpitch softball team since 2004. He also coached for Aberdeen Parks and Rec., Churchville Patriots, Churchville Lightning, and Aberdeen High School girls fastpitch softball teams. A genuine sports fan, Greg supported the Ravens, Orioles, and Kentucky Wildcats. Greg enjoyed hunting, working out at the gym, and binge watching Karate Kid, Rocky, Major League, and any Clint Eastwood movie time and time again. Through watching the Barstool pizza reviews, Greg became a pizza critic (or so he thought). Before working for Solvay, he worked for Rite-Aid for many years.



He is survived by his wife, Becky (Mortus) Zimmerman; daughter, Emma D. Zimmerman; dogs, Bella and Sadie; mother, LaDonna Zimmerman; and his sister, Shawn Edwards and husband Craig of Aberdeen. He is also survived by his nieces, Alisha and Tiffany Testerman; nephew, Jacob Edwards; in-laws, Barbara and Rigor Mortus of Aberdeen; and brother-in-law, Brian Mortus. Greg became a brother to his teammates and father figure to the girls he coached, and will be missed dearly by his extended softball family.



A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.



Contributions in his memory will be made to Churchville Lightning softball. Online condolences may be left for the family at



