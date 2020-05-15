Gretchen Shanklin
On Friday May 1, 2020, Gretchen Shanklin loving wife and mother passed away peacefully in her home in White Hall, Md at age 79. Gretchen had a passion for farming and the outdoor life. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond Shanklin who was a firefighter and her loving brother George Hokemeyer who was a police officer. Gretchen is survived by her sons Jesse and Robert, daughter in law Barbie, grandchildren Andrew, Lauren, Tyler, Phillip, and Brandi, great grandchildren Jace and Adalynn. We will always carry memories of her in our hearts. Service to be held at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.
