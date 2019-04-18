Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Grete G. "Marge" Horn

On April 14, 2019, Grete "Marge" Horn (nee Greller), age 91, beloved wife of the late David R. Horn; devoted mother of Lynda Schultz (Fritz) and Gail McCurdy; loving grandmother of Heather Chilcot (Chad), Brooke Davidson, Tray McCurdy and Molly McCurdy; and loving great-grandmother of Grace Chilcot and Greta Chilcot. A Graveside Service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 20th at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marge's memory may be made to the . Arrangements by the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 18, 2019
