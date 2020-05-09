Dr. Gretta Lavinia Gordy Burnett, beloved educator, family member, and beacon of encouragement to all she met, transitioned from this earthly life on the same day of her birth, 86 years later, on April 27, 2020.



Dr. Burnett was raised in Delmar, MD by her parents Clifton J. Gordy, Sr. and Virgie (Borders) Gordy with her siblings. She was a member of Salisbury High School's Class of 1952. She amassed degrees from Bowie State University, the University of Maryland at College Park, and earned an EdD from The George Washington University. She became a caring educator and leader serving as principal at a number of elementary schools in Prince George's County for many years including Highland Park Elementary.



From her first union to the late Wilbert Henry, their daughter Tywana (Dorsey) was born. In 1983, she married Dr. Calvin Burnett and gained three more wonderful children, Vera "Cindy", Susan, and David. During Calvin's tenure as President of Coppin State University (1970-2002), Gretta became a beloved figure on Coppin's campus from her daily support of faculty, staff, and students to hosting events for world leaders and state officials. She spread her radiant cheer to all with whom she came in contact. Gretta loved to travel worldwide and relished all aspects of culture. As a daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, sister, soror, friend, and neighbor, she never missed an opportunity to spread joy and love.



Education and family were foremost values throughout her life. Over the years, she hosted several Selby/Gordy family reunions to maintain the legacy of family history and connection for future generations. As a tireless and dedicated servant leader in her community, she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Northeasterners, The Philomathians, and The Links, Inc. She was a member of the Milford Mill United Methodist Church in Pikesville, MD. The refrain of an old church hymn describes Dr. Burnett's life well: "If I can help somebody as I go along my way, then my living will not be in vain."



She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Calvin, Westminster, MD; four children: Tywana Dorsey (Steven), Windsor Mill, MD; Vera "Cindy" Powell (Kevin), Hyattsville, MD; Susan Burnett, Washington, DC, and David Burnett, San Francisco, CA; her beloved grandchildren: William "Randy" Powell, whom she raised, Westminster, MD; Amy Dorsey, Owings Mills, MD; Sharon Dorsey, Pikesville, MD, and Dana Powell, Bowie, MD; and one great-grandson, Donald Weston IV. Her siblings, who provided immeasurable support continuously include: Marion Handy, Salisbury, MD; Betty Dorsey (Bill), Baltimore, MD; Clifton J. Gordy, Jr. (Callie), Ellicott City, MD; Virlee Stentoft (Chris), Naestved, Denmark. Her brother Frank preceded her in death in 2012. Before her transition, Elida Poole, aide, provided great joy and superior health care. A vast array of nephews, nieces, mentees, sorors, neighbors, and large family will cherish the vibrant love that Gretta embodied as they remember her rich, fulfilling, and generous life. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.



