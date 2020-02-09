|
|
On February 4, 2020, Gretta L., (nee Baker), beloved wife of the late Robert J. Quante; devoted mother of David Quante and wife Jean, Barbara Goodwill and husband Wayne, Susan Joyner, Liz Winterstein and husband Wayne, Janis Myers and husband David; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. on Monday, 3:30 PM. Interment private. Visiting Monday 12:30-3:30 PM. If desired, contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A. or the . www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020