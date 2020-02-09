Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:30 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Gretta L. (Baker) Quante

Gretta L. (Baker) Quante Notice
On February 4, 2020, Gretta L., (nee Baker), beloved wife of the late Robert J. Quante; devoted mother of David Quante and wife Jean, Barbara Goodwill and husband Wayne, Susan Joyner, Liz Winterstein and husband Wayne, Janis Myers and husband David; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. on Monday, 3:30 PM. Interment private. Visiting Monday 12:30-3:30 PM. If desired, contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A. or the . www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
